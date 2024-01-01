Corvette Club of N.S. raises $12,000 for Feed Nova Scotia

LOWER SACKVILLE: Feed Nova Scotia received some big help from car enthusiasts in N.S. during the past year in 2023.

The Corvette Club of Nova Scotia visited Feed Nova Scotia to make a special presentation.

The club raised $12,000 for the non-profit organization during the year.

Officials made the presentation in late November.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It raises the money by selling 50/50 tickets at Corvette Club events during the year.

The Corvette Club of Nova Scotia (CCNS) was formed in 1974 and, according to its website, has 129 members (driving 148 cars) from all around the province.

For more on the Club check out: https://www.corvetteclubofnovascotia.ca/