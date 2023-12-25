Nova Scotia residents encouraged to signup for YourHealthNS App

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians are being encouraged to sign up for the YourHealthNS App.

Brendan Elliott, a spokesman with Nova Scotia Health (NSH), said the push is on to get more residents across the province signed up for the App.

He said that healthcare services, resources, and information are now a tap away with a new mobile app that connects Nova Scotians with care.

“YourHealthNS helps Nova Scotians better navigate the healthcare system, which allows them to be more engaged in managing their healthcare needs,” said Elliott.

In announcing the launch of YourHealthNS at its announcement about a month ago, Premier Tim Houston said YourHealthNS will help Nova Scotians find the right care when they need it, no matter where they are in the province.

“If Nova Scotians can’t find the healthcare information they need, they can’t make decisions about how to access care,” said Premier Houston.

Among some of the key features include:

— a home screen that can be personalized with information most important to the individual

— the ability to book blood tests, X-rays, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine appointments

— a search tool to find the nearest health services

— predicted emergency department wait times

— access to vaccination records

— access to free, same-day virtual care

— the option to chat with a care navigator to help find the best service or information needed and, if appropriate, direct people to a virtual care visit.

The app, which is now available, comes with a home screen that can be personalized.

With YourHealthNS users will be able to book blood tests and X-rays, as long as they have a referral from a doctor. They can also book flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Patients will be able to utilize the app to learn expected emergency room wait times, to access vaccination records, and receive same-day care virtually.

Premier Houston said that with the app, all Nova Scotians will be able to get two virtual health sessions a year covered by the province, regardless of whether they have a family doctor.

Elliott continued, saying YourHealthNS will help Nova Scotians find the right care when they need it, no matter where they are in the province.

“As we create more awareness of available resources and navigation pathways, including YourHealthNS, we know the uptake of services will increase,” said Elliott.

“All services are generally seeing this happen, including our mobile services.”

You can download YourHealthNS here for IOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yourhealthns/id1669331387 ;

And here on Google Play for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ca.nshealth.healthconnect.android