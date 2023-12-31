Beaver Bank, Windsor Junction players help Leafs to Llewellyn title

LOWER SACKVILLE: Six Beaver Bank-Windsor Junction area players keyed a Sackville Minor Hockey Association Flyers team to a championship win over the weekend.

The Sackville U15C Leafs took home the division title in the annual Noah Llewellyn Memorial Hockey Tournament.

In the championship final, the Leafs trailed 4-1 after the first.

However, they dug down and came out with a huge 5-4 win on Caiden MacNeil’s game winner at 3:58 of double overtime to claim the U15C championship banner over the Brookfield Elks.

Game details are here: https://bdmhatournaments.grayjayleagues.com/l/198/U15-C/game/55533

The team photo with the coaches. (Submitted photo)

The team includes the following players from Beaver Bank (as provided to The Laker News):

Ethan Hurshman

Aiden Ezekiel

Cohen Lively

Cooper Jones

Gabe Simpson.

From Windsor Junction on the team (as provided to The Laker News) is:

James Riehl