Beaver Bank, Windsor Junction players help Leafs to Llewellyn title

LOWER SACKVILLE: Six Beaver Bank-Windsor Junction area players keyed a Sackville Minor Hockey Association Flyers team to a championship win over the weekend.
The Sackville U15C Leafs took home the division title in the annual Noah Llewellyn Memorial Hockey Tournament.
In the championship final, the Leafs trailed 4-1 after the first.
However, they dug down and came out with a huge 5-4 win on Caiden MacNeil’s game winner at 3:58 of double overtime to claim the U15C championship banner over the Brookfield Elks.
Game details are here: https://bdmhatournaments.grayjayleagues.com/l/198/U15-C/game/55533
The team includes the following players from Beaver Bank (as provided to The Laker News):
Ethan Hurshman
Aiden Ezekiel
Cohen Lively
Cooper Jones
Gabe Simpson.
From Windsor Junction on the team (as provided to The Laker News) is:
James Riehl