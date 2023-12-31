SUMMERSIDE, PEI: A Beaver Bank hockey player has signed with a Maritime Junior A Hockey League team.

Jarrett Todd made his debut with the Capitals on Dec. 30 after signing with the club earlier.

The signing follows his release from the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League.

Todd wore the jersey no. 81 with the Caps and was on the top line as left-winger according to the lines posted on the Caps twitter before the game.

He was held pointless in the game against the Weeks Crushers in Pictou in the first of a back-to-back home set between the clubs, with the second game set for Dec. 31 to conclude 2023.

With the Islanders this season, Todd had no points in just nine games played with four penalty minutes.

Todd had suited up with the team during the past two years after being drafted by the club, recording nine goals and eight assists.

Todd was acquired by the Caps in a Dec. 4 trade with Campbellton.

That deal saw Summerside send Alex Crane, Jett McCullum, the rights to Nolan Avery, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft and future considerations to Campbellton for Justin David and the rights to Jarrett Todd.