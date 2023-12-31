Police say Lower Sackville man “head butted” officer during arrest

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 28-year-old man from Lower Sackville has been charged assault-related offences, including “headbutting an arresting officer in the face.’

Halifax RCMP said on Dec. 30 that police responded to Coles Road in Lower Sackville on Dec. 29 at approximately 10:50 p.m. after being informed of an assault at a home.

“RCMP officers learned that a man had assaulted a woman, who is known to him, threatened her with a weapon and damaged property in the home,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, N.S. RCMP.

He said when RCMP officers arrived, the man exited the home and began threatening them.

“A conducted energy weapon (CEW) was deployed and after a brief struggle, the man was placed in handcuffs,” said Cpl. Marshall.

The assault to the officer then took place.

“While RCMP officers were escorting the man to the police car, the man headbutted one of the officers in the face, resulting in minor injuries to the officer,” he said.

Ray Saxon Fancy, 28, of Lower Sackville, has been charged with:

Committing an Assault by Choking,

Uttering Threats (three counts),

Assaulting a Peace Officer and

Resisting Arrest.

Fancy has been remanded into custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 2, 2024.

File #: 23-158015