This column is from Jennifer Rideout.

FALL RIVER: We invite you to join us on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm at Inn on the Lake in Fall River.

There will be an educational wine & cheese session designed for women presented by Jennifer Rideout PFP®,

Wealth Advisor, Assante Capital Management Ltd.

Click to register! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-and-wealth-tickets-537905157807

This column has been brought to you by: