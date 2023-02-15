The Oval closing for PEI 2023 Canada Games competition events

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the Emera Oval will be closed beginning Saturday, Feb. 18 and is tentatively scheduled to re-open on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

This closure is to facilitate long-track speed skating events, which the municipality is hosting as part of the Prince Edward Island 2023 Canada Winter Games.

These events will be taking place from Saturday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 25.

During this time, long-track speedskaters will be coming to the Emera Oval to compete, while athletes in other disciplines are competing in Prince Edward Island.

Residents are invited to attend speed skating events and cheer on athletes from across Canada.

While the Emera Oval is closed, residents are encouraged to explore the following municipal facilities that offer free or low-cost public skates:

· LeBrun Arena (36 Holland Avenue, Bedford)

· Halifax Forum (2901 Windsor Street, Halifax)

· HRM 4-Pad (61 Gary Martin Drive, Bedford)

· RBC Centre (259 Commondore Drive, Dartmouth)

· Sackville Sports Stadium (409 Glendale Drive, Lower Sackville)

· Spryfield Lions Rink (111 Drysdale Road, Halifax)

· Zatzman Sportsplex (110 Wyse Road, Dartmouth)

· Cole Harbour Place (41 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth)

· St. Margaret’s Centre Arena (12 Westwood Blvd, Upper Tantallon)

· Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Avenue, Halifax)

Every year, the Emera Oval is transformed into the largest outdoor, artificially refrigerated ice service east of Quebec City.

The skating surface is equivalent to the size of three NHL hockey rinks, and the facility includes an accessible washroom, on-street accessible parking located on Cogswell Street, and wheelchair access to the ice surface.

Free equipment rentals, including skates and helmets – along with select adaptive equipment – are also available.

For more information, visit our halifax.ca/emeraoval.