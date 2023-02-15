HRM invites residents to attend two drop-in job information sessions

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is inviting residents to attend two in-person, drop-in information sessions to learn about available seasonal employment opportunities and the municipality’s hiring process.

The two sessions will be hosted on Friday, February 17. Event details:

Times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Location: Alderney Gate Public Library in the Helen Creighton Room (60 Alderney Drive)

Pre-registration is not required, however, each session will be limited to 90 individuals. Municipal staff from Public Works, Parks & Recreation and Human Resources will be on-site to answer questions for interested candidates.

Recruitment is a top priority for the municipality.

Attracting and retaining talent with the required skills and knowledge to deliver municipal services now and into the future is key to the municipality’s success.

New opportunities are posted on a weekly basis.

The municipality has been designated as one of Atlantic Canada’s Top Employers (2023), one of Nova Scotia’s Top Employers (2023) and one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People (2023). To learn about the reasons for selection, visit: canadastop100.com.

For a list of all open positions, and information on the benefits of working for the municipality, visit: halifax.ca/employment.

Follow the municipality on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on job opportunities.