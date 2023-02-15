From the Firehouse – Jan. 2023

Brought to you by:

MILFORD: Here is a look at the fire calls for several East Hants and Stewiacke area volunteer fire departments for the month of January.

The call info is from Elmsdale fire; Kennetcook fire; Milford fire; Stewiacke fire; Uniacke & District Fire in Mount Uniacke; Shubenacadie fire; Enfield Fire; and Lantz fire.

Elmsdale Fire responded to 20 during the first month of 2023, led by nine medical assists.

The firefighters also heard the “sound of their people” six times for mvc’s; three alarm activations; one power line fire; and one fire.

For Kennetcook fire, Kennetcook fire had 12 calls, including seven medical assists. They also had two mutual aid requests; one vehicle fire; one [power line fire; and one grass fire.

Milford Fire attended nine calls in January, of which five were Mutual Assists Requests to Neighbouring Departments.

The firefighters were also dispatched to three fire alarms; two MVC’s; one residential structure fire; one electrical fire; one vehicle fire; and one CO Alarm.

On behalf of the Chief, the fire department would like to thank all those that supported Milford Fire in the Firefighters 50/50 Draw during 2022.

Uniacke fire responded to 30 calls in January with 18 of those being 18 medical assists. They also had eight mvc’s; two mutual aid calls; one Misc./Other; and one alarm activation.

For Shubenacadie fire, they had eight calls last month, led by three mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department. They also were p-aged for two mvc’s; one gas detection call; one vehicle fire; and one traffic control request.

The mutual aid requests were two to Indian Brook for alarms; and one for gas detection to Milford.

Enfield firefighters attended to 24 calls in January, with medical assists leading that number at nine calls. They also responded to calls for seven mvc’s; six alarm activations; one power line fire; and one mutual aid request.

For Lantz Fire, they had 13 calls last month with nine medical assists leading that number. The pager also toned off for two mvc’s; one alarm activation; and one structure fire.

Stewiacke Fire had 10 calls last month, with five mvc’s leading their monthly total. They also responded to three medical assists; one vehicle fire; and a mutual aid structure fire call to Brookfield Fire.

From the Firehouse brought to you by: