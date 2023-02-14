Windsor Junction filmmakers look to community for support

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Filmmakers from Windsor Junction are looking to the community for support to get to Los Angeles and showcase their film.

The team of Lewis Coverdale (director/writer); Connor Locke (Actor/Producer) and Elijah Boulton (Editor) make up the team from Fall River/Windsor Junction that are team Shwing Entertainment.

The 2022 Best Film of Atlantic Canada 48 Hour Film Project was awarded to Growing Pains by Shwing Entertainment, also winners of Best Directing, Best Choreography, Best Original Music, Best Story and $1,000 prize from Tidekite and ReWIND Adventures.

Boulton and Coverdale, directors of “Growing Pains”, found it a real challenge to make a silent film, which was assigned at kick off during the genre draw.

“The idea for the script came to us almost immediately after getting our genre, a silent film is something very different from anything we’ve ever done,” the two said.

“We were excited to try something out of our comfort zone.

“We approached the silent angle by making our lead character deaf, by making it a very personal and intimate story from his perspective, we really tried to achieve an original take on the genre as a whole” said Elijah.

He continued “Our production for the film could not have gone better. We met our female lead Kenzie that week and she had never acted before, but was very enthusiastic about giving it a try. Kenzie did an incredible job alongside Connor, an excellent actor and our go-to lead in a large number of our productions.”

Kenzie was also nominated for Best Actress.

The film, shot at Halifax Public Gardens, saw the team get lucky with gorgeous weather and a beautiful setting for the story. The team says that editing was done at minimal stress or issues, however their biggest challenge was the music.

“It is such an integral part of the story, and when you have no dialogue you have to make sure fits the tone, especially when telling a love story like this.

“Jonah Peveril was our composer and he was unable to get home to record till late afternoon on Sunday.

“This put quite the time crunch on him but managed to put together a beautiful score, and we got our movie in just in the nick of time” says Elijah.

The team said that they had such a rewarding experience creating this years project and hope to continue to grow and challenge our small company.

“We are excited for our next chapter and are so grateful to everyone who continues to follow and support us,” said Coverdale.

Their film will screen next at Filmapalooza in Los Angeles in March 2023. There, 135+ films will compete to determine the best from around the world, and those winning films will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, and chances for a production deal.

The registration is open for the eighth edition of Atlantic Canada 48 Hour Film Project 2023.

The film making weekend will kick off on Sept. 15, and all films, 4-7 mins, will Premiere on Saturday, October 7, 7pm, at Acadia/ Al Whittle Theatre in Wolfville.

Links:

Film “Growing Pains” by Shwing Entertainment on YouTube https://youtu.be/a5pXzioPsHk

“Help us get to Filmapalooza 2023” GoFundMe by Shwing Entertainment https://gofund.me/a312cdd7

Official website Atlantic Canada 48 Hour Film Project www.48hourfilm.com/atlantic_canada