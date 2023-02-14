reachAbility offering free Plain Language Form Filling clinics

HALIFAX: Since the start of the year, reachAbility has been offering Plain Language Form Filling Clinics free to members of the public on Friday afternoons at Alderney Gate Public Library.

As of this Friday, February 17, thanks to the generous support of our partners at Pro Bono Dalhousie, Halifax Public Libraries, and the Law Foundation of Nova Scotia, reachAbility is expanding these free clinics to a second location at Halifax North Memorial Library.

From 1-5pm on Fridays, members of the public can bring to our free clinics any form that does not have to be filed with the courts.

“Our law student volunteers will explain your form in plain English, help you fill it out, and answer any questions you may have,” a release said.

“Our volunteers will happily assist with documents such as immigration forms, pardon applications, rental agreements, or any other form that will not be filed before the courts.”

For more information on our Form Filling Clinics or on our Legal Referral Service, please visit reachability.org/legal.

You can also contact their Legal Services Coordinator, Karri Kroeger, by writing to legal@reachability.org.