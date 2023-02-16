From the Cruiser – Feb. 6-13

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the last week, February 6 to February 13, East Hants District RCMP responded to 92 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls from Cpl. Jared Ryan, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield.

SPEEDING ON HWY 102

· On February 10th, RCMP observed a 51-year-old man speeding on Hwy. 102 near Elmsdale.

The man was observed at speeds near 170 km/ph while also driving aggressively and in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle was stopped by the East Hants RCMP and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

DOMESTIC IN PROGRESS

· On February 11, East Hants RCMP officers responded to a domestic in progress in the Elmsdale area.

A 34-year-old man was found to have assaulted his 39 year old girlfriend and then assaulted another 32 year old male with a weapon.

Responding officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The man is now facing multiple charges before the court.

MAN AWAITING NEW CHARGES

· On February 13, the East Hants RCMP responded to a 911 open line call. Through investigation it was discovered that a man and woman were engaged in a domestic dispute.

The 43-year-old man was known to police and known to have a probation order before the courts prohibiting contact with the female in relation to previous domestic assault charges.

Police arrested the man and held him custody to await going before a judge to answer for the new crimes.

East Hants Most Wanted: Halifax man has warrant issued for his arrest

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Steven Michael Croft, last known address located in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Steven Michael Croft is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) – Mischief under $5000.

The charge stems from failing to attend court on February 6, 2023, in relation to an incident which took place in Enfield on or about November 3, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Steven Michael Croft.

Anyone who sees Croft is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

