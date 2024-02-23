The following is the monthly column submitted by Premier Tim Houston to media

As a government, we have a responsibility to make it easy for Nova Scotians to find and access the healthcare they need.

With YourHealthNS, we’ve done that. The app is a one-stop shop for healthcare information, resources and services.

And it’s making a difference. Since its launch in November, the app has been downloaded or accessed on the web more than 180,000 times.

The app isn’t done – far from it. We are continuing to add more features and I’m excited to share details about a new pilot program. In January, more than 10,000 Nova Scotians were given access to their own medical records through the app. We’re starting small, but we’re looking forward to sharing this feature across the province.

Participating patients can log in and securely access their records, including information aboutdoctor and emergency department visits, hospital stays, medications they’ve been prescribed and results from some tests and scans they’ve received.

Before the app, people would have to seek out this information, or in some cases, pay to see it.

Not anymore. No more filling out forms or making requests to get information that has always been theirs. With YourHealthNS they now have unprecedented access to information that they rightfully own.

It’s simple to use, safe, and they can see their file any time, from anywhere.

And it won’t be a pilot for long. We want to give every Nova Scotian access to their medical records as soon as possible.

One app. Any day. Any time. That’s the beauty of YourHealthNS.

You can book a virtual care appointment, bloodwork, X-ray, flu or COVID shot and other tests. Find the closest pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, walk-in clinic, primary care clinic or mobile clinic.

And soon, view your medical records.

Take more control over your health information. Better find and manage your care for you and your loved ones. And, do it all from the palm of your hand.

Get YourHealthNS where you get your apps today.

Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia