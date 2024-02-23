N.S. signs agreement to support tourism growth in province

From a release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has signed a new agreement with the Government of Canada and the other Atlantic provinces to help grow tourism in the region.

The Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism supports research and marketing initiatives that promote Atlantic Canada as a leading vacation destination in key tourism markets.

“Working collaboratively through the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism, Nova Scotia is able to reach more potential visitors and keep Atlantic Canada top of mind as a vacation destination,” said Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“We are able to work with our neighbouring provinces to highlight our region as an exciting place to travel and encourage tourism spending in our communities.”

The agreement includes the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the provincial departments responsible for tourism in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, and the four provincial tourism industry associations.

The Atlantic provinces and the Government of Canada have had partnership agreements to support tourism growth in the region for more than 30 years.

Ongoing collaboration through the new 4.5-year agreement includes national and international advertising campaigns, travel trade, travel media activities and partnerships to promote air routes to the region.

“Like Yarmouth, Gros Morne, and all the magical places in Atlantic Canada, we know how important the visitor economy is to our region’s success.

ACAT is a trailblazing partnership that other regions look to as an example of what can be accomplished when governments and industry have a shared vision, and work together to deliver results.”

— Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency



“Collaboration between the tourism industry, provincial and federal governments is critical to growing tourism in Nova Scotia, particularly as the industry works to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

We’re happy to be part of this renewed commitment to promote Atlantic Canada as a leading destination.”

— Darlene Grant Fiander, President, Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

– the Government of Canada announced the agreement today, February 21, in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

– the agreement runs from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028

– consistent with previous agreements, ACOA will contribute 60 per cent of the funding ($18 million), with the remaining 40 per cent divided between the four Atlantic provinces ($12 million)

– the 2020-2023 agreement expired on September 30, 2023

– the four provincial tourism industry associations areTourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia, Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island and Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador