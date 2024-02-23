N.S. makes “significant investment” in communities across province

From a release

HALIFAX: The province is investing significant money into communities across the provicne, the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Feb. 23.

John Lohr said in a release that the government is increasing support for infrastructure projects across the province as part of the single largest provincial investment in municipal infrastructure in decades.



The province is adding $70 million to the Municipal Capital Growth Program that will fund a number of municipal infrastructure projects such as the development of new housing units, the replacement and extension of water and wastewater pipe, flood mitigation and new or improved sidewalks.

Lohr said municipalities are key partners in helping grow the province.

“We understand the unique challenges they face, and we know the investment today will make a difference for many communities,” he said. “This is a historic investment.

“It’s one I’m extremely proud to make to ensure eligible municipalities from one end of the province to the other have the support they need to complete projects that will help them grow their communities and build for the future.”



The Municipal Capital Growth Program is a one-time program that was launched in the fall with an initial investment of $32 million. It supports critical municipal infrastructure related to a range of issues, including housing, climate change, accessibility and community growth.



The province will release details of specific projects in communities as municipalities are notified.

“We commend the government’s commitment to investing in Nova Scotia’s municipalities.

“Local governments, responsible for managing 60 per cent of public infrastructure crucial to residents and the economy, play a pivotal role in fostering community well-being.

“Critical investments like those facilitated by the Municipal Capital Growth Program are instrumental in ensuring public safety through robust water and transportation systems, bolstering resilience against climate change and fostering inclusive participation in community life for all Nova Scotians.

“This substantial funding will empower communities to address pressing infrastructure challenges and pave the way for sustainable growth and development.”

— Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

– the total provincial investment in this one-time grant program is $102 million– the program will fund up to 50 per cent of costs for eligible projects– priority is given to applications that help communities address critical capacity issues, expand their services, build more accessible and adaptable communities, and restore contaminated land to allow for future development– program funding is for the 2023–24 fiscal year