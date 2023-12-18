Community infrastructure grant programs now open, province says

HALIFAX: Organizations across the province can now apply for funding to make accessibility and other improvements to community facilities.

The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage has several grant programs that help with renovations, repairs and upgrades to community buildings, rinks, recreation facilities and legions.

“It is important that we support improvements to community infrastructure so Nova Scotians can continue using these spaces for a variety of activities,” said Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“These facilities contribute so much to community life throughout the province and we’re pleased to help keep our communities strong and healthy.”

The funding programs include:

— the Community Facilities Improvement Program – supports repairs and upgrades to community facilities open for public use

— the Community ACCESS-Ability Program – supports renovations and improvements to make community buildings more accessible

— the Recreation Facility Development Grant program, which includes the Rink Revitalization Fund – supports repairs and upgrades to rinks and other community recreation facilities

— the Legion Capital Assistance Program – for capital upgrades at branches of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Groups that can apply for the grants include registered non-profit societies, Mi’kmaw band councils, municipalities, villages, and schools and post-secondary institutions whose facilities are available for community recreational use.

The deadline for applications is February 14.

“The Community ACCESS-Ability grant program is another example of how our government is committed towards an accessible Nova Scotia by investing in community facilities and their equipment to make them become more accessible.”

– Brad Johns, Minister responsible for the Accessibility Act

“The heat pumps installed in the main hall will reduce our oil consumption and provide a more comfortable environment for all, but especially for our seniors and veterans. It will make the legion more enjoyable for everyone and increase our overall usage.”

– Emile Roach, secretary, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 151, East Bay, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

— 147 groups and organizations received grants in 2023-24

— the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure