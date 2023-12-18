FALL RIVER: Clutch players come up big when teams need them the most.

Rachael Hartnell of Fall River certainly did for the Action Benefits U-18 Lady Penguins on Dec. 17 when the team hosted the Northern Subway Selects at RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

It was the two team’s third meeting in a five day span.

The Pens lost a close game Dec. 16 to the Selects 3-2 in Pictou County.

On Dec. 12, the Selects nipped the Pens 3-2 in overtime in Dartmouth.

Against the Selects on Sunday afternoon, Hartnell’s second goal of the game completed a huge comeback for the Pens, who trailed at one point 3-1 to the Selects.

The power-play goal made it 4-3 with 1:43 left on the clock in the final period, and the defence and Windsor Junction’s Kaitlyn Langille stopped any attempts to tie the game in the dying minutes.

Also scoring for the Pens, who enter the Christmas break in third place one point up on rival Halifax Greenfoot Energy Capitals, was Lantz product Ellie Isenor with a pair.

The Pens scored three times in what was a rough third period as the emotions of playing for the third time in as many days almost took over.

Fiona Day of Fall River picked up two assists.

Georgia Stevens, Isenor, Jenna Greenwood, and Victoria Tran all had single helpers for the victors.

Windsor Junction’s Langille stopped 26 of 29 pucks sent her way for the goaltending win.

The Pens are off until Jan. 9 when they visit the Selects for a fourth meeting in a month’s time at Hector Arena.