MAIN PHOTO: Chester the cat gets a good check done by Dr Davidson-Rowe and Dr. McIntyre at FRAH on Dec. 16. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Six pets from The Gated Community may have a bit more jump in their step after a medical checkup thanks to Gretel’s Guardian Fund.

The pets—four cats and two dogs—live with their human owners at homeless encampment on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville (formerly the ballfield by the Cobequid Health Centre).

Nikki Greer, the president of the Gated Community non-profit society, brings her own family dog to see Dr. Leila McIntyre at FRAH. She mentioned about the unhoused people having pets living with them at the encampment. .

“She (Dr. McIntyre) was aware of what we were doing with the non-profit and wanted to help,” said Greer.

“She put this together. She’s an amazing vet and really cares for pets.”

Dr. McIntyre and Dr. Ainsley Davidson-Rowe both said once they became aware that pets were living with their humans at the encampment a plan was quickly formulated to coordinate a vet visit so they could provide medical care to them.

“Most of our doctors and staff jumped at the chance to volunteer their time on Saturday afternoon to care for these pets,” said Dr. Davidson-Rowe.

She added they actually had to say no to some staff after they had put it out there asking who wanted to help care for the pets.

The Laker News was invited along to stop by during the medical checkups at FRAH.

Because of Gretel’s Guardian fund at Fall River Animal Hospital (FRAH), the six pets were able to receive medical care during a quickly arranged checkup for the six at FRAH on Saturday afternoon.

The fund is named after the FRAH clinic’s supurrvisor Gretel.

Two of those who are unhoused and live at the encampment also came along for the checkup with the pets. They helped to keep the pets calm and relaxed being familiar with them.

Lenny, Chester, Alaska, all cats, and another cat whose name was not known, along with Prince the dog and a second dog, were all deemed in relatively good health. It was clear they were all well-loved animals.

Prince wanted all of the attention, and he let everyone know it. (Healey photo)

Dr. Davidson-Rowe looks like shes trying to read what Chester and Lenny are thinking from inside their cat carrier. (Healey photo)

Inside FRAH mid-day Saturday (Dec. 16), it was a beehive of activity as the pets were checked for as much as possible, and medication provided for those that needed it.

Prince even wanted to have his say barking when he wasn’t getting enough attention as the staff checked out the cats. He even tried to chime in with his two cents as Greer was being interviewed by The Laker News.

While Chester was very cool and relaxed as Dr. McIntyre and Dr. Davidson-Rowe gave a full checkup, the same couldn’t be said for Lenny, who well didn’t like the checkup being done by Dr. Yoon and another vet.

Alaska seemed to be happy to get her toenails cut by another vet during her checkup.

Prince also got to enjoy some extra treats when a container with dog-edible treats got knocked on the ground, and he was there first to gobble what he could up before anyone else could pick them up.

Lenny wants nothing to do with Dr. Yoon and Tammy a vet assistant. (Healey photo)

Greer said the care for the pets is important.

“One of the things people don’t understand is they see there are animals at the encampment and think “how can you have animals there?” she said. “The thing is, the animals are generally well taken care of, and they are their therapy.

“I love that they’re getting taken care of and the help that they deserve.”

Greer said the best way for people to help those unhoused at The Gated Community is to check out their page on Facebook by searching for it; volunteering; donation of goods; and more.

One of the two dogs that were looked after by FRAH staff. (Healey photo)

Alaska gets a check over. (Healey photo)

Dr. McIntyre said it was an idea she had because she felt bad that people had to live outside.

“I just wanted to help them out and look after their pets,” said Dr. McIntyre.

She wants to make sure this isn’t just a one-time help, but that there’s more down the road.

“I’m happy that we can help out the pets,” she said. “I would like to do this going forward to provide the best care for the residents pets.”

The care for the six pets was possible through the Gretel’s Guardian Fund that FRAH has established in memory of each pet they have to say goodbye to each year. FRAH makes a donation all year to it. There are also a few clients who directly donate to the fund.

“The fund was set up to help pets in need,” said Dr. Davidson-Rowe. “These sweet cats and dogs from The Gated Community were the first to benefit from it.”