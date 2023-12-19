PHOTOS/VIDEO: WCA celebrates holidays at Christmas in Waverley

WAVERLEY: With Christmas tunes being played on stage, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance at the Waverley Legion on Saturday afternoon.

The Waverley Community Association, a volunteer run organization who’s aim is to better the Waverley community, put on Christmas in Waverley. It’s an annual event.

This year there was music from local musicians.

To entertain the kids, there were several games and activities — and even cookie decorating which The Laker News’ Pat Healey even tried his hand at. He made a cookie monster-looking cookie that was very yummy.

(Dagley Media photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

Here is our video story from the event:

ADVERTISEMENT:

3 PICS

A wave to the camera before doing some cookie decorating. (Healey photo)

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon tries her hand at one of the craft activites at Christmas in Waverley put on by the Waverley Community Association. (Healey photo)

She was in the festive spirit. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The cookies were yummy. (Healey photo)

(Dagley Media photo)