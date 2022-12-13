Community of Lakeview, schools collect food for Christmas Express

LAKEVIEW: The community of Lakeview stepped up for its 28th year, collecting two full truck beds of food for the Lions Christmas Express.

In Lakeview, the food collection took place on Dec. 4 beginning at Lakeview Park, located on Third Avenue.

The two hour event saw the volunteers collect from throughout the small community, near Windsor Junction.

Organizers deemed the 28th year of the food drive a success, as they filled two full pickup trucks with food donated by residents.

“Thank you very much for the support,” organizers said in thanking the community.

There were many youth involved in the food drive collection this year.

The Lakeview community food drive in support of the Lions Christmas Express collected two truck full of food. (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile, at local schools volunteers spent Dec. 9 picking up food collected by them and bringing to the Windsor Junction Community Centre where the food was sorted.

Some of the food and clothing/skates donated at Ash Lee Jefferson for the Xmas Express. (Healey photo)

Some of the food from Holland Rd packed in a volunteers car. (Submitted)

Schools that had food collected included:

Waverley Memorial;

Ash Lee Jefferson in Fall River;

Holland Road Elementary School;

and Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

Lockview High is making a monetary donation towards the Lions Christmas Express food drive.

Here is photos from the food collected at Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

Students with the food collected at GPV.

This year the support from the community has been there once again.

Recently, a donation was made by the Fall River Garden Club to the Lions Christmas Express–a donation they make yearly.

The food collected through the Lions Christmas Express food drive will be packed on packing night this week by a small volunteer group at the WJCC before they are ready to be picked up/delivered on Dec. 22.

The Lions Christmas Express is still looking for businesses in our community to sponsor families in need this Christmas. If you can help please contact Stephanie Dube at lionschristmasexpress@gmail.com