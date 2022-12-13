WAVERLEY: It was a fun afternoon at the Waverley Legion Dec. 10 as Christmas on the Green took place.
Those attending the Waverley Community Association-organized event had plenty of games, music, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus to keep them busy.
The hard work of the volunteers paid off as the faces of the kids had many smiles.
The two-hour plus event inside the Legion saw food served by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary in the canteen, including hot beverages like hot chocolate.
It was a great day for families to enjoy some Christmas cheer this holiday year.
Here are some more photos from Christmas on the Green at the Legion: