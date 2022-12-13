WAVERLEY: It was a fun afternoon at the Waverley Legion Dec. 10 as Christmas on the Green took place.

Those attending the Waverley Community Association-organized event had plenty of games, music, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus to keep them busy.

The hard work of the volunteers paid off as the faces of the kids had many smiles.

Aiming to get the ball where it should go in this game.

A toddler gets ready to throw the ball at the cups.

The two-hour plus event inside the Legion saw food served by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary in the canteen, including hot beverages like hot chocolate.

It was a great day for families to enjoy some Christmas cheer this holiday year.

Here are some more photos from Christmas on the Green at the Legion:

A mom helps her son decorate his Christmas cookie at Christmas on the Green at the Legion in Waverley. (Healey photo)

A young boy gets some help making a decorated cookie from his dad. (Healey photo)

Mrs. Claus talks to a young girl about Christmas.

Two brothers sit on Santa’s lap.

A youngster gets a hand from dad in walking in Waverley.

Dave Carroll sings at the event.

A toddler has something to tell Mrs. Claus. Neither would tell The Laker News what that was.

Two sisters get their photo taken with Santa.