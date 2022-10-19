MAIN PHOTO: The Stevenson family flanked by two RCMP officers, pause to honour their mom and wife, and the officers colleague, Const. Heidi Stevenson. (Healey photo).

HALIFAX: It was an afternoon of emotions for many who are in policing and friends and family of an officer that has become known as a hero.

Hundreds gathered as the name of Const. Heidi Stevenson was installed in the Fallen Officers Monument in Grand Parade in Halifax. Const. Stevenson died in the line of duty on April 19 during the N.S. Mass Shooting.

The installation was part of the 40th annual Fallen Peace Officers Memorial, which saw officers from many different organizations attend, including but not limited to Halifax Regional Police, RCMP, Military Police, and more.

At the ceremony, bagpipers led a parade from Halifax Regional Police headquarters to Grand Parade.

There were many dignitaries including Lt. Gov Arthur J. LeBlanc and his wife; Mayor Mike Savage; members of HRM Council, including from the local area Lisa Blackburn and Cathy Deagle Gammon, Justice Minister Brad Johns.

The family of Const. Stevenson along with many of her colleagues and friends from RCMP in Halifax District and across N.S. were there as well.

Truro Police and Cape Breton Regional Police also had officials in attendance.

Many of those who spoke at the ceremony talked about Const. Stevenson, her passion, on being a carer, being friendly, and the type of officer she was.

Among those who spoke eloquently and brought a face to who and the type of person Const. Stevenson was included friend Sgt. Angie Hawryluk; LT-Gov. LeBlanc; and Mayor Savage.

“Heidi made an impact on this world, and words cannot begin to express how much she is missed,” Sgt. Hawryluk told the crowd as she held back tears.

Mayor Savage recalled a phone conversation he had with Dean, Heidi’s husband, shortly after hearing the news of her death while she served the community with East Hants RCMP.

“He (Dean) answered the phone,” said Mayor Savage. “Even through the searing grief of that day, he spoke about Heidi’s dedication. Dedication to her family, to her community, to her duty.”

Below are some of the best photos we took at the ceremony at Grand Parade.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore and a Cadet lay a wreath. (Healey photo)

Hawryluk told CBC N.S. one of the things she loved most about Const. Stevenson was her love for family—and not just her husband and kids, but her extended RCMP family as well.

Taking the time to honour fallen officers like Const. Stevenson once a year is important and a reminder to the general public how much danger peace officers face when they walk out the door, Hawryluk said to CBC N.S.

Justice Minister Johns also spoke briefly.

Const. Stevenson’s name was the 27th added to the Fallen Peace Officers Monument.

Sgt. Angie Hawryluk, a good friend of Heidi’s, holds back tears as she speaks fondly of her. (Healey photo)

Salute the Lt-Gov.

Justice Minister Brad Johns. (Healey photo)

The colour guard.

HRM Mayor Mike Savage. (Healey photo)