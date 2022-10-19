Speed limit dropping on section of Beaver Bank Road

BEAVER BANK: The speed limit on a section of Beaver Bank Road has officially been reduced.

In a release Oct. 19, the Halifax Regional Municipality advises residents that the speed limit has been reduced from 70 km/h to 60 km/h on a section of Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank.

The reduced speed zone is between Windgate Drive and Kinsac Road.

Crews have completed and posted the new signage.

This change is a result of an assessment of the corridor, related to changes in conditions and activities along the roadway.

This effort supports the municipality’s Strategic Road Safety Plan, which aims to reduce fatal and injury collisions on municipal roadways.

For more information about the Strategic Road Safety Plan and other road safety countermeasures, visit halifax.ca/roadsafety.