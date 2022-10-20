Police arrest five youths for Middle Sackville area assault

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Five youths have been arrested by police after an investigation into a group assault in the Middle Sackville area in early September.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said the alleged group assault by the youths on another person took place in the Berry Hill Subdivision on Sept. 6.

He said officers received a report of a video circulating on social media of what appeared to be a group assault that occurred in the Berry Hill Subdivision in Middle Sackville.

RCMP officers began investigating and trying to identify the victim in the video.

On September 14, the victim, a 22-year-old Middle Sackville man, was identified and provided information to investigators about what had occurred.

“Over the next six weeks, RCMP officers continued collecting information and evidence as part of the investigation,” said Cpl. Marshall. “Through that police learned that, the victim had been trying to intervene in an assault against another person, when he was assaulted by four people.”

Cpl. Marshall said during the week of October 10, RCMP officers safely arrested five male youths. One youth was involved in the first assault against another victim and, the other four were involved in the group assault.

All five youths were released from custody on conditions and will be charged with Assault. They will appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at a later date.

The investigation was led by the Halifax District RCMP Community Action Response Team, a team dedicated to addressing social issues and crime prevention by working with partners and community resources.

File #: 22-110336