LHS, GPV cross-country athletes advance to provincial championships

FALL RIVER: There must be something in the cross-country track and field water for local athletes.

At the recent Capital Region meet, athletes from Lockview High and Georges P. Vanier Junior High, both in Fall River, punched their ticket to the provincial championships set for Monday Oct. 24 at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax.

The GPV Vipers boys cross country team brought home first place, while the girls team came third.

Both qualify for the provincials.

Meanwhile, at LHS the intermediate girls team captured the Capital banner and advance to provincials.

The intermediate girls team is comprised of Anna Carruthers; Morgan Lewis; Cicely Harnum; Ella Cozens; Maddie O’Grady; Olivia MacAusland; Dannie MacFarlane; Rebecca Fraser; and Mateja Stach.

Anna Carruthers, in Intermediate Girls, and Abby Lewis (senior girls) each won their individual races as well, and thus both Beaver Bank products qualify for provincials in those events as well.

Others who qualified for provincials from LHS based on their performances at the Capital meet include:

Paige Carruthers (senior girls, sixth); Morgan Lewis (Int. Girls- ninth); Cicely Harnum (Int. Girls- 14th).

The info above is what was sent to us from the two respective schools. No other information on locals was sent on how they may have done.

The provincial cross-country track and field meet is set for Oct. 24.