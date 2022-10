FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior high girls soccer team are Mariner Central champions.

The Vipers won the championship 2-0 over a tough Sackville Heights squad before the home crowd in Fall River on Oct. 19.

Sydney DeMings and Sophie Tingley had the goals for the Vipers.

Isobella Ogden recorded the shutout in goal for GPV.

The Vipers are expected to play a friendly match on Oct. 24 as a warmup for the regionals.