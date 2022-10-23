Dragons repeat as SSNS boys baseball provincial champs

DARTMOUTH: The Lockview High Dragons boys baseball team have defended their School Sport Nova Scotia provincial championship, edging out Truro’s CEC Cougars in the final.

Against CEC, the Dragons and Cougars battled all the way through the game in a pitching duel.

Lockview starter Colby DeCoffe went six innings surrendering two hits and four walks before being relieved by Lucas Taylor. Taylor secured the save and win for the Dragons.

In the fifth inning and with the Dragons trailing 1-0, Xavier Kays scored to tie the contest. He scored as a result of a two out hit by Taylor.

The game’s eventual winning run was scored by Quinn Fox on a pass ball in the top of the seventh.

In the provincial opener, Lockview beat Park View 12-7 behind the pitching efforts of Derek Apa.

He allowed three runs on four hits, four walks and mowed down nine batters.

At the plate, Colby DeCoffe led the offence going five-for-five with two runs scored and three stolen bases; Adam Woodman was two-for-four with two RBI’s; two stolen bases; and two runs scored; while Xavier Kays was two-for-three with a run scored; two stolen bases; and one RBI.

Cameron Peters was three-for-four with a stolen base and two runs scored as well.

Against Memorial, Xavier Kays threw a one hitter in the 15-0 victory, while striking out four and walking one.

Ashton Trueman led the bats going four-for-four with an RBI and two runs scored; Quinn Fox was three-for-four with three RBI’s and a run scored; Carter Doucette hit two-for-three with two runs scored and two stolen bases; and Mikey Colosimo was two-for-three with two RBIs; one stolen base; and two runs scored.

In the semi-final, Lockview took on Glace Bay and came away victorious setting up their match up with CEC in the final.

Lucas Taylor threw just 40 pitches during the five-inning game to pick up the win.