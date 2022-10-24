PHOTOS: Scotia Speedworld hands out 2022 awards at ceremony

TRURO: The 2022 CARSTAR Weekly Racing series at Scotia Speedworld came to an end with the year-end awards banquet on Oct. 22.

The track, adjacent to Halifax Stanfield Airport, held the awards ceremony–its first in three years due to COVID-19 restrictions–at the Best Western Glengarry in Truro.

Awards were handed out to drivers in each of their divisions, and several locals came away with top five awards, and at least two brought home their respective division championships.

Here are some photos from the ceremony as taken by our Pat Healey (via cellphone):

Nate Singer of Kennetcook.

Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River.

