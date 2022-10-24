ENFIELD: On Oct. 15, residents turned out to show support at the inaugural Disability Pride event held at Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) in Enfield.

It all started on the dreary Saturday with a short parade from a nearby church up to the old Enfield District School on Conventry Lane. It was led by an officer with East Hants RCMP.

Inside the school, that has been home to CCOA and the well-known Rick’s Riches thrift store, there was plenty of fun getting ready to happen.

The event would not have been possible without the support of the following: