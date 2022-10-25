Ramsay records first goal in BCHL

CHILLIWACK, B.C.: An East Hants hockey player who is lacing them up out west has recorded his first goal in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Duncan Ramsay scored the goal in his Chilliwack Chiefs 5-3 victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Oct. 21 as family was in attendance.

The goal gave the Chiefs a 2-0 lead early in the second period of the contest.

On the season, Ramsay, who hails from Belnan, has recorded a goal and an assist in 10 games played for the Chiefs. He also has two penalty minutes.

The left defenceman has helped the Chiefs to a record (as of Oct. 24) of 3-6-0-1 (won-loss-overtime loss-shootout loss) and sits in sixth place in the Coastal Division.

Chilliwack plays in the Coastal Division of the 18-team league over two divisions.