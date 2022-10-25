Community turns out for The Big Give in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: The community came out to give back and receive during the Big Give in Elmsdale on Oct. 22.

At the old Elmsdale School (more aptly known as the East Hants Family Resource Centre building), two organizations came together to put on The Big Give coat and clothing swap.

This year, C.O.A.T. and Schools Plus teamed up for the event.

At the front entrance there was a welcoming greeter to those who were coming to pickup clothes they needed or dropping off donations.

Some of the volunteers at The Big Give. (Healey photo)

The Big Give had coats, snowpants, hats, mittens and clothing for kids, youth, and adult sizes all available.

Any items that were there was free for people to take.

It was a beehive of activity as people from the community took advantage of the event to check out if there was anything they required for themselves or their youngsters on hand.

From all indications, it was another success.