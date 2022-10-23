Crime Mapping: Police investigating assaults, break-and-enter in area

FALL RIVER: Four assaults and a break-and-enter were reported to police in the past several days in the Fall River, Waverley, and Musquodoboit Valley region.

The reports were posted on the RCMP/HRP Crime Mapping tool online. It can be found at: https://arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=cd5b990f2132430bb2bda1da366f175c .

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles. These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

On Oct. 16, an alleged assault was reported to RCMP near Arthur Joseph Drive, off Fall River Road, in Fall River.

A break-and-enter into a residence along Waverley Road in Waverley was reported to police on Oct. 18.

Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred near Clivedon Court in Fletchers Lake on Oct. 19.

RCMP are investigating an Oct. 19 alleged assault on Bell Blvd., near Halifax Stanfield Airport.

An alleged assault was reported to police Oct. 21 near Canada Road in Brookvale in the Musquodoboit Valley.

No further details were available on any of the reported incidents as this is all the information that Crime Mapping has.