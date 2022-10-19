Ty Hunter records first MHL points with Lumber Jacks

BRIDGEWATER: The month of October has been good for one Enfield hockey player so far.

Ty Hunter has recorded points in three of his South Shore Lumber Jacks last four Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL) games.

The point streak started when Hunter notched his first career MHL goal on Oct. 1 against Valley Wildcats. It was on the power-play. The Jacks won the game 4-3 in overtime on the road.

Hunter was held off the scoresheet against Miramichi in a home game on Oct. 7.

A week later, Oct. 14, Hunter sniped home his second MHL goal in a home game against Pictou County Weeks Crushers. He also had two penalty minutes in the game.

Pictou won the game 5-4 in a shootout.

The next day, Oct. 15, Hunter had an assist against the Western Capitals in Summerside as the Lumber Jacks fell in overtime 3-2 to the Island team.

Hunter has played in all eight games during the regular season for the Lumber Jacks as a rookie on the team, as of Oct. 19.

He is an alum of the Weeks Majors U18 team and played with the Rangers Major Bantam team back in 2018-2019 in Lantz.