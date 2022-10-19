Wilkin scores first of year for U18 Valley Wildcats

BERWICK: A hockey player from Waverley recorded his first goal of the 2022 N.S. U-18 Major AAA campaign in a nail biting 2-1 win recently.

Connor Wilkin scored the game tying goal for his Kohltech Valley Wildcats in the victory Oct. 7 over Steele Subarus at Kings Mutual Centre in Berwick.

The goal seemed to spark Wilkin offensively.

Over the next two games, Wilkin, a Lockview High student, produced an assist in each game as the Wildcats secured 3-2 and 5-0 victories over the Cole Harbour Wolfpack and CB Islanders.

On the season, Wilkin has played in eight games for the Wildcats, who are 5-3 on the season, recording two penalty minutes.