Cadden commits to UNB Reds men’s volleyball team

FALL RIVER: A Fall River men’s volleyball player has made it official where he will be going to play university volleyball.

In a release on Oct. 13, UNB announced that Holden Cadden, the captain of the Lockview High volleyball team, has signed a U SPORTS Letter of Intent, and will join the REDS ahead of the 2023-24 RSEQ season.

“The team has great values and had a welcoming environment when I visited,” said the six-foot-four Cadden. “They have great coaching and support too.”

Reds head coach Dan McMorran said Cadden is an outside hitter with loads of athleticism.

“He is not only very quick on the floor, he’s also a quick learner, and someone who is constantly looking to improve,” said McMorran.

Currently in his Grade 12 year, Cadden is in his second season as the captain of the school’s varsity team.

He was one of two 16-year-olds named to Nova Scotia’s U19 team that competed at the 2022 Canada Summer Games and was named MVP at the 2019 provincial championship tournament.

A veteran member of the Dal Tigers U18 club team, Cadden is also a member of Nova Scotia’s Provincial Excellence Program.

At the 2022 national club championships, Cadden and the Tigers posted a 6-and-1 record.

“I have a very good understanding of the game and bring that to the court every time,” said Cadden. “I’m a hard worker that is competitive and I’m motivated to improve. I’m a good team player, and I love the sport.”

As a 14-year old, Cadden was named to Nova Scotia’s U18 side.

“As he continues to improve physically, I feel he has the potential to be an impact player on our team,” said McMorran.

“He’s an excellent student, so we’re excited to have a player of his caliber join our program next season.”

Cadden says, short-term, he wants to improve and learn what’s needed to have success at the university level.

Longer-term, he wants to use his experience with the REDS to play at a higher level.

He will be studying engineering while attending UNB.