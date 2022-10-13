Speeding to get to school costly for Enfield teenager

MILFORD: A 17-year-old Enfield teenager found out that being late for school doesn’t give them the right to speed.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said that this morning, Oct. 13, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police recorded a Red 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit travelling at 169 kilometres per hour in a 110 zone on Hwy 102 near exit 9 Milford.

“The youth advised the officer he was late for school when he was caught on stationary radar,” said Sgt. Roy.

He said the teen was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for stunting, an order of suspension, and his vehicle was towed to be seized for seven days.

“Needless to say that the young male was still late for school and arrived without his vehicle,” said Sgt. Roy.

The total fine to the youth was in excess of $2,400.

Sgt. Roy said police would like to remind people that speeding on our roads is prohibited and very dangerous.

He encourages residents to report any offenders to East Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers.