FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Vipers earned a split in boys and girls soccer action in Fall River on Oct. 12.

The Viper girls shutout Harold T. Barrett Junior High in a fast-paced game in which the score wasn’t indicative of how it went as both teams appeared equal, with the Vipers just a tad better at execution.

In boys play, it was the Bulldogs blanking the Vipers 4-0.

For the Viper girls, Ryleigh Walker; Liliana Oliveria; and Josie Leslie had the goals.

The shutout for GPV was recorded in goal by Isobella Ogden.

The goalie for HTB was stellar making several big saves, and despite the score if there were player of the games for each team she would have been in the conversation for it for the Bulldogs.