Weatherhead leads Dragons to nail biting girls volleyball win

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High girls volleyball Dragons came away with a match win on Wednesday night.

However, they may have left their fans and parents with less fingernails.

In each of the three sets, Lockview seemed to get off to slow starts but once they got in a rhythm and groove they racked up the points on their way to the wins over Sackville High.

The game was played at Lockview High in Fall River.

Lockview picked up set wins of 25-17; 25-22 (in a set that they led by more than eight points at one point, before Sackville caught fire); and 25-18.

Leah Weatherhead was the Dragons player of the game, while Sackville High’s player of the game was Sophie Surette.