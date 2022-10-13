FALL RIVER: Colby DeCoffe threw a complete game, mowing down 13 batters and Cam Peters had the big bat to lead Lockview High to the regional boys baseball championship last weekend.

On Oct. 9, DeCoffe allowed one run as the Dragons blitzed Citadel High 8-1 in the championship final to finish with an unblemished record.

The team will now get to defend its provincial championship won last year.

Peters went 2-for-3 at the plate scoring twice, driving in two, and recording a pair of doubles.

Mikey Colosimo was 2-for-3 with two RBI’s; Adam Woodman was perfect at the dish scoring three runs, while Xavier Kays also scored three times, had a stolen base, and an RBI. He was also 3-for-3 at the plate.

The regionals began with Lockview defeating Eastern Shore 18-3 on Oct. 7 in the quarterfinal, led by Ashton Trueman who was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, three runs scored and two RBI’s.

Other top hitters were: DeCoffe 4-for-4 with four runs scored, three stolen bases, and two RBI’s; Kays 3-for-3 with three runs scored, four stolen bases, and an RBI.

Derek Apa picked up the win, pitching four innings surrendering three runs and striking out seven.

On Saturday morning Oct. 8, Lucas Taylor was stout on the mound allowing two runs and fanning nine batters in the 12-2 semi-final win over CP Allen.

Carter Doucette came up with a clutch hit when we had two outs and LHS was trailing 2-1 in the third inning. He drove in the runs to take the lead and Lockview never looked back.

Doucette was 3-for-4 at the dish with a run scored.

Trueman was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs scored, a stolen base, and an RBI, while Kays was 4-for-4 contributing two runs scored, two RBI’s and two stolen bases.

The Dragons roster includes: #16 Derek Apa; #23 Mikey Colosimo; #5 Colby DeCoffe; #29 Carter Doucette; #13 Quinn Fox; #25 Rory Fox; #7 Cole Howell; #44 Liam Kays; #15 Xavier Kays; #30 Cameron Peters; #4 Caiden Rhodes; #21 Lucas Taylor; #11 Grant Thomander; #17 Ashton Trueman; #55 Brayden Watson; and #14 Adam Woodman.

Lockview is coached by Jason Kays as head coach, while Colin Peters; Todd Thomander; Ryan Oldfield; and Cam Brushett are assistant coaches.