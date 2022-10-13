Crosswalk flags installed at new crosswalk light in Fall River

FALL RIVER: The very visible crosswalk flags have been placed at another crosswalk in Fall River.

On Oct. 12, Norm Collins from Crosswalk Safety was at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River where he installed the crosswalk flags on both sides of the crosswalk with new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) lights.

The crosswalk flags were purchased by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon through her District Capital Account.

The flags were put on the new crosswalk lights that were put in just a couple weeks back on Fall River Road by Station 45/Snow Centre.

A few students from nearby Ash Lee Jefferson School came by as he was installing and he gave them a pamphlet about crosswalk education.

The pamphlet that Collins handed the two young girls, and also left inside the Snow Centre: