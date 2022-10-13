Tourism N.S. rolls out pilot program aimed at growing local tourism

From a release

HALIFAX: Tourism Nova Scotia is rolling out new pilot programs and activities to help more Nova Scotia communities grow tourism.

The Compelling Tourism Communities Initiative will help local leaders throughout the province further understand what inspires people to visit and spend time and money in their communities.

Programming will include market research, advertising, support for community visitor information centres, website development and digital marketing training.

Tourism Nova Scotia will also provide coaching and tools to help communities identify their strengths and opportunities, set tourism goals, and effectively promote travel to their area.

“Nova Scotia communities are rich with beauty, culture and opportunity,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “After a difficult couple of years, we’re seeing tourism demand returning, and we want all areas of the province to experience the social and economic benefits of tourism.”

The Compelling Tourism Communities Initiative delivers on the Minister’s mandate to develop a provincewide identity program and grow local tourism.

Quotes:

“We are happy to be partnering with Tourism Nova Scotia to showcase the amazing things to see and do in Antigonish.

“We’re working together on digital advertising to get the word out to more people about why Antigonish is a fantastic place to visit and capturing beautiful photos and videos that we’ll be able to use to promote our community even more.”

– Paul Curry, President, Antigonish Tourism Association, and CEO, Claymore Inn and Suites