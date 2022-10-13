LOWER SACKVILLE: Investigators in the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are asking for information in relation to a sexual assault that occurred near Metropolitan Ave. in Lower Sackville.

On October 7, Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred on October 4.

Investigators learned that three youths were at a skate park near Metropolitan Ave. when they were approached by a man who asked them for cannabis or cigarettes. When the youths told the man they didn’t have any, the man left the park.

A short time later, one of the youths, a 14-year-old girl, was walking on a wooded path when she noticed the same man following her. The man approached her and demanded cannabis or cigarettes again.

He then pulled her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being in his 20’s, approximately 5’ 11” in height, with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, grey shoes and walked with a limp.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the man at or in the area of the park on October 4 or anyone with information related to this incident to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Special Victims Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

File #: 22-123994