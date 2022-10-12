MOUNT UNIACKE: East Hants District RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged in an Uttering Threats incident from October 3, 2022 in Mount Uniacke.

Nicholas Wayne Mood, 36, of Mount Uniacke, is charged with Uttering Threats (three counts) and Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order.

Mood is described as 6-foot, 210 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Mood is also believed to be driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 bearing NS license plate GXG953 or HZL334.

RCMP investigators have made several attempts to locate Nicholas Wayne Mood, however they are requesting assistance from the public.

It is believed that Mood may be in the Barrington area.

Anyone who sees Mood is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants Distrct RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App



File #: 2022-1432910