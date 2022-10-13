RCMP investigating theft of power tools in Latties Brook

LATTIES BROOK: Police are investigating a theft of a slew of items from a shed at a resident’s property in Latties Brook.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said that on Oct. 6 police were informed of the incident that took place in the range of Sept. 25-29.

He said several items were stolen, including: an ETQ generator model TG3000, Craftsman Pro 3.7/20″ Power saw model 358.41420, ECHO whipper snipper; and a STIHL KM Bushwhacker model 111R,131R.

Sgt. Roy said there was no video surveillance and no suspects.

The tools were valued at approximately $20,000 in total.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hants RCMP in Enfield at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers especially if you happen to come across those items or have any knowledge of the culprits.