NSPC: Government holding telecommunications companies accountable

COLCHESTER: After Hurricane Fiona left thousands of Nova Scotians without phone service, the Houston government is taking steps to improve disaster preparedness by holding telecommunications companies accountable.

Hon. John Lohr, the Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, introduced legislation Thursday at Province House that would require telecommunication companies to create annual emergency response plans to better support Nova Scotians during times of crisis.

Nova Scotian resilience has been on full display throughout the storm’s aftermath, but many residents have been exposed to additional danger by being unable to phone for help, a peril for which they foot the bill.

“We only had a cell phone and that wasn’t working very well and without data. We are elderly and with health problems but thankfully we didn’t have any emergencies,” said Colchester residents Donna and George MacNeil.

“Hopefully we won’t have another storm like Fiona soon but hopefully the telecommunications companies will be better prepared if we do.”

If the legislation passes, telecommunications companies will be obligated to take all reasonable steps to ensure customers have continued access to 911 and to immediately notify the public of any disruptions.

Additionally, their presence will be required at the Provincial Coordination Centre to collaborate with partners.

“It’s unacceptable that residents were left in such a vulnerable position while still having to pay for a service that did nothing for them,” said Colchester North MLA Tom Taggart.

“Telecommunications companies have to do better, and I’m glad we are holding them accountable.”

Companies could face heavy penalties if they fail to comply, with fines up to $250,000 per day.