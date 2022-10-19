WAVERLEY: It was another fun and successful Annie’s Tea on Oct. 15.

According to organizers, there were many residents of the Waverley and surrounding community who came out to the Waverley Heritage Museum for it’s big annual event they hold every year.

The event was delayed from its usual August date, but that didn’t seem to impact it much as residents came out for a tea and a piece of dessert, whether it was Apple Crisp with whipped cream (a favourite of this reporter) or something else.

Here are some photos from the event as we got there just before it wrapped up due to a busy event schedule on Saturday for us:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)