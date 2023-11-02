Continuing to grow: Fall River Chiro expanding, adding new rooms

FALL RIVER: A Fall River business is growing again.

Just five years after expanding to be what it is now, Fall River Chiropractic will be expanding once again taking on the space next to them, where another business used to be until a few months ago.

Dr. Beth Burchinshaw, owner of Fall River Chiro, said they are taking on 600 square feet. She’s excited about it.

“It will allow us to add three new treating rooms with the hope of making the clinic a full multidisciplinary, collaborative health care Centre,” said Burchinshaw in an interview with The Laker News.

She said the expansion will allow their patients to not only to have all the services under one roof but allows them to communicate between them to offer the most comprehensive care.

“We currently offer Chiropractic, massage, acupuncture and naturopathic medicine,” she said.

“We are hoping to expand these services to include other disciplines such as osteopathy, physio, counselling/therapy.”

Work has already begun on the expansion, she said.

No timeframe is known when the work may be done and new services brought on at the clinic.

“Our main focus right now is finding the right team to best accommodate our community needs,” said Burchinshaw.