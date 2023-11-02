Transit mobile app HFXGO launched

From a press release

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality has launched a new Halifax Transit mobile fare payment application, allowing customers to purchase and use fare products from the convenience of their smartphones.

Provided by Masabi smart ticketing and fare payment solutions, HFXGO is a Halifax Transit branded version of Masabi’s JustRide app, which has been implemented by transit agencies of all sizes worldwide.

HFXGO is officially available for iOS and Android devices.

Users of the app simply need to purchase their desired ticket or pass, activate the ticket or pass, and show it to the Transit Operator or ferry security staff just prior to boarding.

Passengers can still purchase paper tickets and passes at a retail partner, or use cash fare.

Key features of the HFXGO mobile app include:

Secure and easy to use

Ability to maintain a balance within the app for quick purchases

Exclusive new pass options

Option to easily top up a ticket for access to Regional Express routes

Paper transfers no longer required



This project involves two phases, phase 1 being the mobile app, and phase 2 being the installation of onboard validators.

This app is available for free download in the App Store (iOS) and the Google Play Store (Android).

For more information, visit our website.