ELMSDALE: RCMP say that halloween 2023 was a safe one throughout the Municipality of East Hants for all trick or treaters.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said officers were busy patrolling the streets of East Hants neighbourhoods ensuring that all the little ghosts and goblins were moving around safely on Halloween night.

“Motorists were patient and prudent in their driving and there were no calls for service directly related to Halloween attended to by officers,” said Const. Burns in an interview with The Laker News.

He said that some trick or treaters were even lucky enough to snag some treats.

Const. Austin Comeau was out patrolling and gave treats to some kids he saw, and he was asked to psoe for a photo with them and obliged.

“East Hants RCMP wants to thank the residents of East Hants for making this Halloween a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,’ said Const. Burns.