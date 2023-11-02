East Hants RCMP charge seven drivers with impaired driving

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK/EAST HANTS: Seven of the 349 drivers caught for impaired driving over the past three months in Nova Scotia were done by East Hants RCMP.

According to information from N.S. RCMP, the officers with the Enfield detachment of East Hants RCMP charged five drivers with impaired driving by alcohol; one was charged with refusing the breath demand; and one was issued a driving suspension for having consumed alcohol.

No stats were available for the Fall River/Wellington/Beaver Bank area as of posting (Nov. 2).

Across N.S., for the months of July, August and September, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 349 drivers with impaired related offences.

182 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

19 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug

20 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

128 issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

Impaired driving investigations can be complex, especially when they involve both alcohol and drugs. This is why Nova Scotia RCMP officers receive a variety of training and have several tools at their disposal.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 250 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs).

Nova Scotia RCMP also has 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving. There are range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely. Here are some signs of an impaired driver to watch for:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently.

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights.

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Once you call 911, you will be asked to provide the following:

Your location

A description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, colour, make and model.

The direction of travel for the vehicle

A description of the driver if visible.

“With the holiday season soon upon us, we would like to remind Nova Scotians to plan ahead and drive sober,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP.